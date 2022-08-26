Minnesota's new business leaders are disrupting the old ways of doing business

Minnesota's new business leaders are disrupting the old ways of doing business

They are the innovators, the ones challenging the status quo, the ones breathing fresh ideas into legacy institutions and defying expectations to redefine who leads and how. Minnesota's new leaders and ideas are changing the way we do business.

By Star Tribune staff , Star Tribune
August 27, 2022 - 8:13 AM

This article is part of the Disrupters series about Minnesota’s new leaders and ideas changing the way we do business.

4 first-generation Somali-American nurses started business to care for patients in need

The entrepreneurs founded OurPlace Residential Services to house and care for disabled and homeless patients in the Twin Cities who kept boomeranging back into hospitals.

Meet 3 young Minnesota entrepreneurs shaking up the business scene

These millennial and Gen Z entrepreneurs have been pushing the envelope since they entered the workforce. Now they are the ones making the decisions.

How to launch a thriving business: Tips from successful Minnesota startups

From finding a mentor to budgeting, veteran entrepreneurs offer their advice.

Minneapolis couple made a store their own — but struggle to find footing with longtime customers

Nancy St. Germaine, a veteran commercial-construction contractor, and her husband and business partner, Justin Wells, have struggled to get the former Welna Hardware in the Seward neighborhood rolling as Jack's Hardware and Farm Supply.

How a Best Buy executive learned to think outside the box

Damien Harmon, Best Buy's executive vice president of omnichannel, helped lead the retailer to experiment with store pilots during the pandemic.

She couldn't find vegan, gluten-free baking mixes in Minnesota. So she made her own — and they're selling fast

Coconut Whisk has grown rapidly in the past four years as consumers eat up the gluten-free, vegan baking mixes.

For Twin Cities real estate veteran, a late-career idea and venture were too obvious to pass up

Lynn Leegard's TrustFunds eliminated the need for earnest money to be paid via paper check.

Minnesota entrepreneurs redefining who leads and how: 'The game has changed'

Through failures and successes, Minnesota's new business leaders see path to financial freedom, work-life balance and cultural acceptance by blazing their own path.
