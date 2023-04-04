Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the disappointing Timberwolves season (so far) and tries to discern where to direct the blame. He settles on four key people: GM Tim Connelly, head coach Chris Finch and big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

14:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand in advance of the Frozen Four, where the No. 1 overall seed Gophers are trying to win their first NCAA title in 20 years.

26:00: The Wild clinched a playoff spot but lost ground in the division race; the Twins are 4-0 and looking like a legitimate threat.

