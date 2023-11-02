As many as 1,960new housing units could be built at the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant site — 500 more than had been considered in a previous plan, under a modified proposal presented to a packed room of Arden Hills residents Wednesday.

The 427-acre parcel known as Rice Creek Commons is roughly the size of downtown St. Paul and is one of few large, undeveloped areas in the Twin Cities metro area. Between buying the site from the federal government and cleaning it up, Ramsey County has spent tens of millions on the project.

Housing has been a sticking point between the county and the city. Both govern Rice Creek Commons' future through a Joint Development Authority (JDA), a troubled partnership that the county unsuccessfully sued to end in 2019.

The disagreements largely centered on housing density and the level of affordable housing included in plans. Arden Hills leaders wanted a development that looked more like the rest of the city, while Ramsey County wanted higher density and more affordable housing. Last year, Ramsey County rejected Arden Hills' plan to build 1,460 housing units. At the time, the county was seeking as many as 2,500 units.

Ramsey County Commissioner Nicole Frethem, who represents the area and sits on the JDA board, said she's hopeful things are moving ahead now with a new council majority.

"This is the best opportunity we've had in a long time to actually move this project forward, and we're excited about that," she said.

Last year, Arden Hills voters ousted three incumbents on the City Council to elect a majority that ran on a platform of moving the Rice Creek Commons development ahead. The majority removed the mayor's power to recommend committee appointments and appointed themselves to the JDA.

The current proposal

Under the latest proposal by the developer, Alatus, Rice Creek Commons would include many housing types. Some units would be for sale, others for rent, some at levels considered affordable for people making far less than the area median income.

Bob Lux, of the site's developer Alatus, said that with a combination of housing, commercial, green space and a dense town center, Rice Creek Commons, as proposed, is unlike anything in the Twin Cities.

"This is not a typical suburban development," he said, adding that, as envisioned, Rice Creek Commons would have some elements reminiscent of Highland Bridge in St. Paul and Centennial Lakes in Edina.

The additional 500 units would be added to the Southwest neighborhood, including a mix of small bungalows, two and four-bedroom homes and apartment buildings in different sizes, and in the southern part of the denser Town Center area of the site.

Members of the JDA told residents at a packed open house meeting at the Ramsey County Public Works Facility in Arden Hills Wednesday that the plan responds to a need for housing in the Twin Cities.

Some Arden Hills residents praised the plan.

Resident Mary Henry pointed to more dense Highland Bridge and Hillcrest in St. Paul, and said she thinks Rice Creek Commons could handle more housing. But, she said, "the primary thing is that we want to see movement and 500 is a significant increase."

Other residents voiced concerns about increased traffic, the potential cost to the city and what they see as a lack of resident input.

"Everybody knows that [the site] is going to be built," said Linda Swanson. "Nobody has a qualm about that but the issue is, how is it going to be developed?"

The plan is far from a done deal. An increase in the maximum number of units at Rice Creek Commons requires updates to the site code and the Arden Hills Comprehensive Plan.

Lux said he hopes to see the plan approved in the next six months. He estimated it would take 10 years to build, though pieces would be done sooner.

Arden Hills is holding a City Council work session with public comment on Rice Creek Commons Thursday at 5:30.