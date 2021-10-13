A Detroit man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a shootout near the downtown Minneapolis bus station that left one man dead.

Marvin Lavell-Caine Lomax, 25, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis in connection with the killing of Terrence A. Hall, 38, in September 2019. Lomax had pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No charges have been announced against Lomax or anyone else specifically alleging the murder of Hall, who also was from Detroit.

According to federal prosecutors, Lomax, an unnamed accomplice and Hall started shooting about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, outside the bus station.

Hall was shot in the chest and elsewhere, according to police, but he still made his way to the entrance of the nearby Salvation Army shelter, where he collapsed, according to the charity. Hall died about 3½ weeks later at HCMC.

"Surveillance video showed drivers and passersby fleeing the area as Lomax and the other two males discharged their firearms at one another," read a prosecution court filing that argued for Lomax to receive a 7¼-year sentence.

Lomax and an accomplice threw their guns in a parking ramp trash bin, took a taxi to downtown St. Paul and got on a bus that returned them to Detroit, the filing read. The weapons, both stolen, were recovered by law enforcement, and Lomax was taken into federal custody in July 2020.

