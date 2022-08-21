Derek Hitchner of Minneapolis lost to Ben Carr of Columbus, Ga., 3 and 2 on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the U.S. Men's Amateur in Paramus, N.J.

The two 22-year-old, fifth-year seniors — Hitchner at Pepperdine and Carr at Georgia Southern — were tied after nine holes. Hitchner won holes No. 3 and 6, Carr holes 4 and 8.

Carr's par-3 on the 11th hole gave him his first lead of the match and he went 3-up with birdies on the par-5 13th and the par-4 14th holes.

Car flips at BIR, driver OK

Doug Gordon, the 2020 NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car world champ, walked away unhurt from a frightening accident during the opening round of eliminations Saturday at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Following a narrow loss to Shane Westerfield, Gordon's Beta Motorcycles Camaro made a hard left turn just after the finish line and, with the car on its side, made contact with the retaining wall and flipped all the way over. Gordon quickly exited the car under his own power and was evaluated onsite by medical personnel.

Etc.

The Gophers soccer team, coming off a 1-1 tie with Baylor on Thursday in its season opener, will play at No. 7 Texas Christian in Fort Worth at noon Sunday. The match was moved up from 7 p.m. because of inclement weather forecast in the evening. The Horned Frogs tied 0-0 with Wisconsin in their opener on Thursday.