When the Gophers and Michigan met in a Big Ten hockey series in Ann Arbor in early December, Minnesota throttled the Wolverines by four goals in the opener, and the Wolverines returned the favor with a four-goal romp the following night.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko said he expected a tighter series this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci, and Friday's supported his opinion.

Ben Meyers' goal on a four-on-three power-play 1 minute, 9 seconds into overtime gave the No. 11-ranked Gophers a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Michigan, capping a rally in which Minnesota erased a third-period deficit and had a would-be goal waved off late in the third period.

"We played a complete game tonight," Motzko said. "We had looks [on the power play] all game So did they. It was a good goaltending battle out there."

Meyers' goal came on fifth power play of the night for the Gophers (14-9-0, 27 points in the Big Ten). Minnesota had been in a 1-for-30 funk over the past seven games with the man advantage before Meyers set off a celebration.

The Gophers were on the power play in overtime because Michigan defenseman Jacob Truscott boarded Mason Nevers late in the third period and received a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Matthew Knies batted the puck past Michigan goalie Erik Portillo 4:42 into the third period to tie 1-1. Justen Close made 26 saves for the victory.

Dalton Duke scored in the second period for Michigan (18-7-1, 29 points). Portillo made 23 saves.

The Gophers appeared to take the lead with 12.1 seconds left in the third period when the puck went off Blake McLaughlin's skate and past Portillo. A video review, however, ruled that McLaughlin used a distinct kicking motion, and the goal was wiped out.

In a game that featured 25 NHL draft picks in the two lineups — 13 for Minnesota, 12 for Michigan — the Gophers and Wolverines played a tight, defensive first period, with neither team getting a shot on goal until 5:02 had expired. Minnesota went on a power play at 4:30 when Wolverines center Matty Beniers held Knies. Michigan killed the penalty as Portillo made saves on Chaz Lucius and McLaughlin.

Michigan took its second penalty of the period when Garrett Van Wyhe tripped McLaughlin at 9:46. Again, the Gophers couldn't capitalize with the man advantage, getting only one shot on goal that Portillo gobbled up.

Michigan's first shot on goal didn't come until 13:27 of the first — Justen Close denied Beniers on a wraparound attempt — as the Gophers won puck battles and kept the Wolverines on the perimeter.

The Wolverines got their first power play at 14:18 of the first when Gophers center Aaron Huglen was whistled for hooking. The Gophers killed the penalty with Close making three saves.

Minnesota got its third power play of the first period when Michigan's Nolan Moyle was called for goaltender interference at 16:47. Portillo made a big save on Lucius early in the power play, then denied Bryce Brodzinski and McLaughlin during a flurry in front of the net. With five seconds left in the power play, Huglen received a charging penalty when he ran into Portillo, with a nudge from a Wolverines player.

With Meyers and Knies playing keep-away and nearly scoring on a rush, the Gophers killed 1:18 of the Huglen penalty as the period expired. Minnesota had nine shots on goal to Michigan's four in the opening 20 minutes.

Michigan began to apply pressure early in the second period, and the Wolverines went on a power play at 4:27 when Gophers defenseman Ben Brinkman was called for cross-checking. Close lost his stick during a flurry, then made a huge save on NHL No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power without his stick shortly before the Gophers killed the penalty and the crowd roared its approval.

The Wolverines broke through at 12:25 of the third when left winger Dylan Duke corralled a bouncing puck in the slot and fired it past Close for a 1-0 lead. To that point in the period, Michigan held a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Minnesota got its fourth power-play opportunity at 17:32 of the second period when Mackie Samoskevich was called for tripping. Michigan killed it, with Portillo's point-blank save of a shot from Knies being key.