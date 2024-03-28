Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two Delta planes departing the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport clipped wings on a taxiway Thursday morning, delaying trips for hundreds of passengers.

The aircraft made contact with each other at about 10:45 a.m., a spokesman for the FAA said.

No one was hurt, said Michael Schommer, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates the airport.

The airport dispatched field teams as a precaution, but they did not need to take any action, he added.

An Airbus A320 with 151 passengers on board preparing to depart for West Palm Beach, Fla. was taxiing when its wingtip struck another Airbus A320 with 136 passengers bound for Tucson, Ariz., as it was pushing back from the gate, the FAA said.

Delta described the incident as a "low speed" contact and and Schommer said both planes returned to their gates.

"Delta teams are working to re-accommodate customers to their final destinations," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travels."

The FAA said it will investigate.



