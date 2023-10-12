Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Delta Air Lines Inc. is flying high on strong travel demand, particularly from passengers paying for premium seating options.

On Thursday morning the company announced a $1.1 billion profit for its most recent quarter, which ended in September. That's a 59% jump from the same period a year ago.

Revenue from its premium products, such as first-class seating, was up 17% this summer.

In an interview with CNBC Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that premium revenue "is continuing to drive the strength of the business."

But Delta angered many of its premium customers during the quarter after announcing an overhaul of its SkyMiles rewards program. The changes would have made it harder to achieve elite airline status and raised the bar for accessing its Sky Club airport lounges.

In the wake of a flurry of negative feedback, Bastian conceded, "We probably went too far."

But the plan revisions are not yet clear. In his CNBC interview Bastian said that the airline wants to "make these modifications where people can understand them better."

Delta is based in Atlanta. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is one of its largest hubs.

Travel was up in all categories. Delta's domestic passenger revenue was up 6% while international passenger revenue was up 35%.

Bastian told CNBC said that the company has been seeing an uptick in business travel since Labor Day.

"It's really being driven by the return-to-office mandates," he said.

Delta's total revenue of $15.5 billion was up 10.8% for the third quarter. The carrier's stock price was down in early trading Thursday despite beating Wall Street estimates.

On CNBC Bastian said that there is some volatility in the industry as fuel prices increase, and the company has tightened its profit forecast for the rest of the year.

Like many other airlines, Delta has stopped flying into Israel amid the intensifying conflict with Hamas.

"We have suspended our flights through the end of October," Bastian said. "We're going to monitor it very closely."