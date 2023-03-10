The Vikings have approached multiple players seeking salary cap space, including defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

Blacklock recently took a pay cut of nearly $684,000 to remain under contract for next season, according to NFLPA records, and now has a unguaranteed base salary of $1.01 million — or the 2023 minimum salary for a player of Blacklock's experience. The 24-year-old Blacklock can earn the money back through playing-time incentives, according to NFL Media.

Blacklock, the 2020 second-round pick by the Texans out of TCU, was acquired via trade last summer for a sixth-round pick. He played 139 defensive snaps (12%) in 11 games, but was a healthy scratch for the team's final seven games, including the playoff loss.