Jordan Guerad, a defensive tackle from Florida International who gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers last Sunday, has changed his mind. On Saturday, Guerad posted on the X platform that he has committed to Louisville.

The 6-3, 295-pound Guerad entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after completing his redshirt sophomore season with Florida International. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors after finishing with 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks for the Panthers. He also was named a 2022 Freshman All-America selection by College Football News. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A Valrico, Fla., native, Guerad was a three-star recruit out of Bloomingdale High School in the 2021 recruiting class. Since entering the transfer portal, his other offers came from Kansas State, South Carolina and Massachusetts.

Earlier this week, the Gophers lost two high school recruits. Brady Pretzlaff, a linebacker from Gaylord, Mich., who gave the Gophers a verbal commitment last January, on Wednesday announced on the X platform that he no longer is committed to Minnesota. On Monday, Prior Lake defensive lineman Jide Abasiri decommitted after taking an official visit to USC over the weekend and then announced his commitment to the Trojans on social media Thursday morning.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi also left for the same position at Michigan State.