The timing of Deborah Appleman's latest book could not be better. The Carleton College professor of educational studies writes about the classroom experience, both that of teachers and that of students. And as we all know, the classroom experience is getting more and more fraught.

Her new book, "Literature and the New Culture Wars: Triggers, Cancel Culture and the Teacher's Dilemma," poses the question "Can educators continue to teach troubling texts?" Might as well ask, can they continue to show troubling paintings in an art history class?

The culture wars are complicated, and questions and resistance come from all directions.

Appleman has two appearances coming up in the Twin Cities. She will be in conversation with Artika Tyner at 7 p.m. Jan 30 at Magers & Quinn in Minneapolis, and she will speak at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul.