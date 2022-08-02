State health officials are linking the death of four pet rabbits in Hennepin County to a highly contagious virus affecting wild and domesticated rabbits.

So far, one rabbit tested positive. The animal was lethargic, quiet and limp before its death, health officials said.

The animal's body was sent to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in late July to determine a cause of death. The U researchers sent samples to the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories, which confirmed it had rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2)

The highly contagious virus poses no risk to humans, according to the health department.

"There is a vaccine available for RHDV2, and we encourage rabbit owners to talk to their veterinarian about getting pets vaccinated," senior veterinarian Dr. Veronica Bartsch said in a news release.

There were eight unvaccinated rabbits at the home and the four surviving rabbits received the first of a two-dose series of the vaccine shortly before the USDA confirmation last week.

Animal health officials are investigating how the rabbits were exposed to RHDV2. The pet rabbits did not travel out of the home to shows or exhibitions.

Rabbit owners can take some specific precautions like washing hands before and after handling rabbits, health officials say. They can also limit visitors interacting with rabbits, keep rabbits indoors if possible, and separate outdoor rabbits from wild rabbits and their environment.