Introduction: Host Michael Rand cautioned on Monday's show not to write off the Wolves, and he was proven correct just hours later when a short-handed squad — still missing Karl-Anthony Towns and now also Anthony Edwards — defeated the Knicks 140-134. We also learned some contradictory information about Towns, but more importantly that he's very close to returning.

9:00: Rand goes in-depth on the hire of Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit. You'll hear from Plitzuweit, AD Mark Coyle, Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood, Gophers standout Mara Braun and all-time great Rachel Banham.

33:00: The Vikings' plan feels incomplete at the moment.

