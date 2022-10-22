Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr., who is based in Minneapolis, will box undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly in a 12-round bout on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Armory.

Morrell is 7-0 with six knockouts, Yerbossynuly is 16-0 with 11 KOs.

The Premier Boxing Champions event will begin at 8 p.m. on Showtime.

Cuban sensation Yoelvis Gomez will face former unified champion Jeison Rosario in a 10-round middleweight bout in the co-main event.

Tickets can be purchased at http://ArmoryMN.com and through Ticketmaster.

VanArragon, Ledwein named MGA's top golfers in 2022

Caleb VanArragon, 21, of Blaine, and Taylor Ledwein, 25, of New Prague, Minn., were named the MGA Players of the Year.

VanArragon was the runner-up in the Minnesota State Open and the MPGA Public Links Championship.

Ledwein won women's award for the second time. She won the MGA Women's Amateur and the MGA Women's Match Play Championship.

John Brellenthin of Minnetonka and Leigh Klasse of Cumberland, Wis., were named the Senior Players of the Year and Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights and Kathryn VanArragon, Caleb's sister, the Junior Players of the Year.

Etc.

The Gophers men's and women's swimming teams, both ranked No. 25, swept Southern Methodist in a two-day meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The men won 214-137, the women 260-93.

Alex Card was named the men's and women's swimming and diving coach at Hamline University. He was Cal Lutheran assistant coach in those two programs the past three years.