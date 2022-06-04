Brett Kosidowski, coach of Dakota United's physically impaired softball team, dreads the thought of losing four key seniors. At least they can share adapted state championship memories.

The Hawks' 19-6 triumph over Anoka-Hennepin on Saturday at Chanhassen High School started with seniors Sam Gerten, Charlie Henderson and Indigo Jaworski. They combined for eight runs scored and four RBI. Another senior integral to the Hawks' (10-0) undefeated season, Alex Jorgenson, missed the game to participate in graduation ceremonies.

Kosidowski said Jorgenson, selected MAAA PI Adapted Player of the Year, was there in spirit.

"We have some tough goodbyes coming because I've known those kids since they were in elementary school," Kosidowski said.

Concerns about the coronavirus wiped out the 2020 and 2021 state tournaments, making 2019 winner Dakota United the reigning champions. The Hawks started Saturday's final with a flourish, tallying five runs in the top of the first inning and adding five more in the third.

"We set our pace really well," Kosidowski said.

Trailing 13-1 and risking elimination by mercy rule, Anoka-Hennepin (8-3) rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Malachi Neal cleared the bases with a three-run homer.

In the semifinals, the Mustangs spotted Rochester a 5-0 lead in the top of the first, then came back to win. No such luck in the final.

"A lot went into the game and we were a little flat coming out in the last game," Anoka-Hennepin coach Pete Kutches said. "To give up five again was tough, especially against a team as good as theirs."

In the cognitively impaired division, Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville (11-0) won its third state title but the first with an undefeated record.

The Blazing Cats leaned on their defense throughout an 11-1 victory against New Prague. They allowed one Trojans base runner in the first inning, and forced runners out at second base three times in the second.

Meanwhile, the Blazing Cats exploded for a five-run second inning. JT Koczur, Aaron Blood, Caden Roseth, Caden Zoldey and Ryan Maltby each crossed the plate.

"That was good for our hopes and good for our hearts," said Miller Hertaus, one of two seniors on a team with six brand new players. Hertaus drove in the final run of the inning.

Great Blazing Cats defense stifled the Trojans again in the fourth inning. Despite loading the bases with no outs, New Prague (5-7) managed just one run. A trio of force outs at third base kept the Blazing Cats in command.

"Our defense is pretty strong," coach David Diehl said. "We run pretty fast to the ball."

His team ahead 7-1 after four innings, Diehl replaced starting pitcher Ella Carvell with Hertaus to get the save. Hertaus pitched the Blazing Cats to the 2019 state title. He helped mold a new group of champions this season.

"I tried to be a good leader for the team," Hertaus. "We stayed focused, didn't get distracted too much, and did the right things."

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Blazing Cats pushed four runs across to win the game on the mercy rule. Clarke Ruhland's three-run homer gave his team the required 10-run advantage.

Comparing his three state title teams, Diehl said, "This one might be the most team-orientated group. We needed everyone."