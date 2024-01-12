Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Scott and Dakota county boards will vote Tuesday whether to approve a joint powers agreement to build and operate a new joint recycling facility to be called Recycling Zone Plus in Lakeville.

The $24 million project would be a drop-off facility for recyclable materials and household hazardous waste — including paint, household cleaners and auto fluids — that residents and businesses from both counties could use. It would also take bulky items like mattresses and appliances.

The 22,000-square-foot center would be located on 12 acres in Lakeville. Dakota County is finalizing the purchase of land there, near the Scott County border, according to Mary Beth Schubert, Dakota County's spokesperson.

Both counties say their current recycling and hazardous waste facilities, which would remain open even if the new center is built, are overflowing with materials.

"It just makes sense to do this together," said Scott County Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke.

The project has already received $2 million in state funding and officials from both counties are asking the Legislature for $8 million more, said Brekke.

The remaining construction cost, about $14 million, would be funded by both counties, with Scott County paying about 26% of costs — about $3.6 million — based on its population. Dakota County would pay the rest.

Scott and Dakota Counties together have about 593,000 residents.

Dakota County would buy the land, design the facility, manage maintenance and run the proposed center. As a partner, Scott County will pay a set amount for each vehicle that uses the center.

If state funding is received, construction could start in June; it could be operational in fall 2025.