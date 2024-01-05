Patrons of the Dakota County Library system can now check out items without worrying about accruing fines for items returned past their due date.

The county removed overdue fines for all materials and age groups as of Jan. 2, according to a news release from the county.

People who were previously blocked from checking out library materials because they had accrued fines can once again use the library. Items will still have a due date and must be returned by that date. After 42 days — or six weeks — overdue items will be considered lost and customers will be billed for their cost.

In 2022, the library system removed overdue fines for youth. The county said that resulted in more checked out items and more kids getting library cards while items were returned at the same rate.

"Library staff anticipate a similar effect with the removal of adult overdue fines, based on the experiences of other libraries that have made the change," the news release said.