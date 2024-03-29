What may quite possibly be Minnesota's oldest Dairy Queen is up for sale. The Spratte family of Rochester has owned and operated the store for more than 70 years. It is now on the market for $1.4 million.

Robert Beeman, the real estate salesperson who listed the property, said the soft-serve outpost's historic location has attracted several potential buyers.

"The length and history with this one is special," he said. "And with such an iconic brand added on top of that — I mean, you never see anyone unhappy eating ice cream."

Tim Spratte's grandfather LeRoy opened the store on June 20, 1947. That same year, another Dairy Queen opened 85 miles away in Roseville. That has led to some debate over which DQ is the oldest in the state.

Unlike modern stores that tout "grill and chill" offerings and feature burgers, chicken sandwiches and fries on the menu, the historic Rochester and Roseville kiosks take up a fraction of the space on their respective properties. And they specialize in cold treats — no hot stuff.

Tim Spratte bought the Rochester kiosk, located in the Lowertown neighborhood about three blocks north of the Mayo Clinic, from his father in 1996. He worked there for years as a boy, starting when he was 8.

When the city held Fourth of July fireworks shows on Silver Lake, Spratte told Realty Growth Inc. it was his "favorite night of the year."

He decided to retire and sell the store after running the store for nearly 30 years. Beeman said it's rare for any business to stay in the family for more than one generation, let alone three.

"Lots of locals are familiar with this family and familiar with this franchise because of how long it's been in the community," he said.

The Dairy Queen sits on a sizable lot next to a burgeoning neighborhood with new housing development. Beeman said any new owner will have wide latitude to do what they please with the property — maybe even bring in a food truck to complement the historic Dilly Bar outpost that's already there.

"The imagination can go wild as to what can happen with this site in the future," Beeman said.