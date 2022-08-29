A father and two young children died and several more are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Ham Lake on Sunday afternoon.

About 3 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and several other police agencies responded to the crash near Bunker Lake Boulevard and Butternut Street NW. in Ham Lake. The early investigation showed that a SUV driven by a man and carrying a woman and three children was traveling west on Bunker Lake Boulevard when it crossed the median and crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer.

Emergency responders declared the SUV driver and a toddler passenger dead at the scene. An infant was flown via Life Link III helicopter to a local hospital and later declared dead. The third child was transported via North Memorial Health Air Care helicopter to a local hospital and was in critical condition. The woman was transported via ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition. The two men in the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.