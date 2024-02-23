Listen: What does it mean when Minnesota courts sentence offenders to 'the workhouse'?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

It's not uncommon in Minnesota to see a news story about someone being sentenced to "the workhouse." But what is a workhouse? It turns out Minnesota is one of the only states still using this term, which describes unique facilities that are neither jails nor prisons.

Reporter Kim Hyatt joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to talk about what happens in a workhouse, who is sentenced there and the long history behind these correctional facilities. Hyatt wrote a story about workhouses for Curious Minnesota.

Further reading:

What does it mean when Minnesota courts sentence offenders to 'the workhouse'? (February 2023 Curious Minnesota article)