Listen: How did Northfield become home to St. Olaf and Carleton colleges?

St. Olaf and Carleton colleges have left a big mark on the world. Their alumni have reached the highest levels of entertainment, the arts, politics and the legal system. A reader wanted to know how these two prominent private colleges ended up in Northfield, a small city just south of the Twin Cities metro area.

Reporter Trey Mewes, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joined the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the interesting tale behind these institutions with host Eric Roper.

