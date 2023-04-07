Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The towers now known as Riverside Plaza are among the most recognizable buildings in Minneapolis. Their colorful panels make them easy to spot from the busy freeways that surround the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

But these buildings were supposed to be just the first phase an ambitious, utopian plan to transform this area. What happened? Adelie Bergström joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss why this controversial vision fell apart in the 1970s.

A photo of the Cedar-Riverside area in 1966.