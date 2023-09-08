Curious Minnesota

Listen: Why is Minnesota such a hotbed of professional wrestling?

Verne Gagne, left, competes against Kinji Shibuya during a wrestling match at the Minneapolis Auditorium in 1954.
Verne Gagne, left, competes against Kinji Shibuya during a wrestling match at the Minneapolis Auditorium in 1954.

— File photo

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
September 08, 2023 - 11:08 AM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Minnesota features prominently in the history of professional wrestling. Minneapolis was a prominent "hub" for the sport before promotions like the WWE made it a worldwide sensation.

Reporter Stephen Montemayor, who wrote a story on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss pro wrestling's background in the state.

Further reading:

Why is Minnesota such a hotbed of professional wrestling? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota story)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access