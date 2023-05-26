Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

In some parts of Minnesota, buying a case of beer or a bottle of wine means visiting a city-owned liquor store — or "muni." Minnesota's law allowing cities to have a monopoly over liquor sales within their boundaries is unlike most other states.

Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper talked with former Star Tribune intern Maya Marchel Hoff about the Prohibition-era history behind Minnesota's municipal liquor stores.

Further reading:

Why does Minnesota have municipal liquor stores? (March 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

Detailed information about how each "control state" regulates alcohol (National Alcohol Beverage Control Association)