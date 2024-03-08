Curious Minnesota

Listen: Did union rules prevent Leonard Bernstein from joining the Minnesota Orchestra?

Leonard Bernstein, left, and Dimitri Mitropoulos in New York City in the 1950s. Bernstein was a Mitropoulos protégé, and later his rival.
Leonard Bernstein, left, and Dimitri Mitropoulos in New York City in the 1950s. Bernstein was a Mitropoulos protégé, and later his rival.

— HENRY RAPISARDA, COURTESY OF THE SHELBY WHITE & LEON LEVY DIGITAL ARCHIVES

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
March 08, 2024 - 8:30 AM

Sometimes rejection is the beginning of an exciting new path in life. That's one takeaway from this episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast about Leonard Bernstein, who once planned to work at the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra (now the Minnesota Orchestra).

Reporter Jenna Ross, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper to discuss how Bernstein's complex relationship with his mentor nearly landed him in Minnesota.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
