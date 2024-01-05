Curious Minnesota

Listen: How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread?

Sunrise on Lake Superior as seen from Stockton Island, part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
Sunrise on Lake Superior as seen from Stockton Island, part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

— MARK VANCLEAVE / STAR TRIBUNE

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
January 05, 2024 - 7:11 AM

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The winning question from Curious Minnesota's event at the State Fair required some serious mathematics to answer. But the bakers at Duluth's Best Bread were up to the challenge.

Reporter Christa Lawler, who wrote a story on this topic in October, joined host Eric Roper to discuss the logistics behind the Lake Superior Loaf.

Further reading:

How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread? (October 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

MetaFilter thread about the article

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
