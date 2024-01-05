Listen: How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread?

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The winning question from Curious Minnesota's event at the State Fair required some serious mathematics to answer. But the bakers at Duluth's Best Bread were up to the challenge.

Reporter Christa Lawler, who wrote a story on this topic in October, joined host Eric Roper to discuss the logistics behind the Lake Superior Loaf.

Further reading:

How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread? (October 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

MetaFilter thread about the article