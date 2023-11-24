Curious Minnesota

Listen: How did Kid Cann become Minneapolis' most infamous gangster?

Isadore Blumenfeld attempted to swat a photographer with a newspaper in 1933.
Isadore Blumenfeld attempted to swat a photographer with a newspaper in 1933.

— FILE PHOTO

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
November 24, 2023 - 7:02 AM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Isadore Blumenfeld, aka Kid Cann, is the arguably biggest name in the criminal history of Minneapolis. He earned millions as a bootlegger during Prohibition and soon became a powerbroker in the city's corrupt political system.

He was accused of many crimes — which garnered big headlines in local papers — but almost always beat the charges. Reporter Andy Mannix joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss his Curious Minnesota profile of Blumenfeld.

Further reading:

How did Kid Cann become Minneapolis' most infamous gangster? (September 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

Was organized crime behind the demise of streetcars in the Twin Cities? (December 2021 Curious Minnesota podcast)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access