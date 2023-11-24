Listen: How did Kid Cann become Minneapolis' most infamous gangster?

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Isadore Blumenfeld, aka Kid Cann, is the arguably biggest name in the criminal history of Minneapolis. He earned millions as a bootlegger during Prohibition and soon became a powerbroker in the city's corrupt political system.

He was accused of many crimes — which garnered big headlines in local papers — but almost always beat the charges. Reporter Andy Mannix joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss his Curious Minnesota profile of Blumenfeld.

