On the latest episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast, host Eric Roper journeys north to U.S. Steel's Keetac taconite mine to see how some of the state's largest machines make the raw ingredients for American steel.

Along the way, we discuss how Minnesota's Iron Range essentially fueled America's success story as the country's largest source of iron ore.

This tour was the subject of a May Curious Minnesota column. It was inspired by the Munson family's quest to find the state's largest machine, which was the subject of a January Curious Minnesota column.

