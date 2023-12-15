Curious Minnesota

Listen: Did teenagers 'riot' when the Beatles stayed in downtown Minneapolis in 1965?

Beatles fans at Metropolitan Stadium in 1965.
Beatles fans at Metropolitan Stadium in 1965.

— KENT KOBERSTEEN / STAR TRIBUNE

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
December 15, 2023 - 8:00 AM

The Beatles' 1965 concert in Bloomington was a memorable evening for many young fans. But that event was just the beginning of a long night for some ardent followers of the Fab Four.

Reporter Zoë Jackson joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss what happened in downtown Minneapolis after the show.

