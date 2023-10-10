MUSIC

Luke Bryan

The country superstar has dropped three new tunes from his forthcoming eighth album, including "Country On," his 30th No. 1 single. Bryan keeps busy: judging on "American Idol," co-hosting the CMA Awards, performing a Vegas residency and kicking up dirt on his recent Farm Tour. On his current Country On Tour, expect songs about drinkin', huntin', fishin' and knockin' boots in what will be Bryan's return to a Twin Cities arena after multiple stadium gigs in Minneapolis. With Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith and Hailey Whitters. (7 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $34 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Bonnie Raitt

Last month, she won song of the year at the Americana Awards for "Just Like That." In a rare coincidence, the same tune captured the Grammy for best overall song of the year. It tells the heart-tugging true story of an organ transplant connecting two families struck by tragedies. "Just Like That" is the title track of last year's album, Raitt's most daring work since she recorded her 1971 debut on Lake Minnetonka, this time tapping new sounds and new forms of songwriting. As was the case last year at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minn., Raitt will undoubtedly expose and explore her Minnesota roots in what is her first theater gig in the Gopher State in this century. (7:30 p.m. Wed., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $60-$115, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Rogue Valley

After releasing four seasonal albums in one year in 2010-2011 — even more impressive: Each one was actually quite excellent — this folky, lush, mystical, bright-eyed Twin Cities rock band led by Oregonian transplant Chris Koza scaled back and eventually went on hiatus in the late-2010s, with some of the members joining Lissie's backing band. They started recording again even before the pandemic. The resulting 20-song double LP, "Shell Game," shows all the time, care, emotion and general gratitude of togetherness that went into its creation. Really lovely and poetic stuff. Pal Molly Maher opens the release party. (8 p.m. Fri., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $19-$24, icehousempls.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Ben Harper

Critically acclaimed and cult-loved ever since the release of his 1994 debut, "Welcome to the Cruel World," the bluesy California singer/songwriter and slide-guitar master turned in a stripped-down, largely acoustic batch of songs for his latest album, "Wide Open Light." The lyrics are similarly direct and simpler in tone, with an overriding message that love is all you need. After summer gigs with the Chicks, the 53-year-old Grammy winner wraps up a headlining tour with his sturdy band the Innocent Criminals here. (7 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW, Prior Lake, $39-$65, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

The Sphinx Virtuosi

For 26 years, the Detroit-based Sphinx Organization has been mentoring talented young Black and Latinx musicians, the most delicious fruit of its efforts being this outstanding string orchestra. It's just released its first album on classical music's most prestigious label, Deutsche Grammophon, a collection of works by contemporary Black composers called "Songs for Our Times." Black and Latinx composers are the focus of this concert, their music interspersed with the poetry of Julia Alvarez and Langston Hughes. (3 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $13-$31, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Thibaudet, Batiashvili and Capuçon

The Schubert Club International Artist Series generally emphasizes the singular in "artist," presenting recitals by one star soloist. But the season will open with a triumvirate of classical star power in pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Lisa Batiashvili and cellist Gautier Capuçon. The three good friends will explore repertoire written for the combination of their three instruments, presenting piano trios by Joseph Haydn, Maurice Ravel and Felix Mendelssohn. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $36-$75, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Re/Memori (Of Hair Land & Sea)'

Memori Brooks is a beautician, healer and prodigious dreamer. In her daily work, she helps Black women deal with hair loss. But it is in the nighttime that she shows her true power. Memori communicates with ancestors. Actor Shá Cage plays the title character in "Re/Memori," Nambi E. Kelley's solo show that orbits a woman whose dream life connects huge historical moments, including the Emancipation Proclamation and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Chris Berry, Penumbra Theatre's new arts director, stages this world premiere that kicks off the company's 47th season. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 5. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul, $45, 651-224-3180 or penumbratheatre.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Twelfth Night'

Ten Thousand Things Theater launches its 30th season with Marcela Lorca's staging of "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare's classic comedy of mistaken identities and misplaced affections. The company, known for taking shows to congregate venues such as shelters and workhouses, will have a new locale for its long sit-down performance: Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. The troupe also will play the Capri Theater and Calvary Church. Isabella Dawis provides music for the production, whose headline performers include Katie Bradley, Ryan Colbert and Karen Wiese-Thompson. ("Twelfth Night" runs at various venues through Nov. 19. Through Oct. 29, it's 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Av., Mpls. See website for additional times and venues. $35 or pay-as-you-can. 612-203-9502 or tenthousandthings.org)

R.P.

COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder

Before landing her Emmy-nominated role in "Hacks," the daughter of "Saturday Night Live" veteran Laraine Newman was slowly but surely making a name for herself on the stand-up circuit. The obligations of the HBO series limited her chances to tour, but it's only heightened interest in seeing her perform. The fact that she's still playing intimate clubs indicates she's more committed to honing her act than cashing in on TV fame. (8 p.m. Thu., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Acme Comedy Company, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls., $33.25, acmecomedycompany.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

The 10,000 Laughs Festival

This impressive fest, now in its 11th year, boasts plenty of national headliners like Beth Stelling, Aparna Nancherla and Chad Daniels. But attendees committed to checking out new talent will be richly rewarded. Performances will take place in seven venues throughout Minneapolis. If you don't want to be driving around, focus on the Southern Theater and Comedy Corner Underground, right next to each other in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. (7-11:30 p.m. Thu. and Fri., 4:30-11:30 p.m. Sat., various venues, $15-$25 per show, 10000laughs.com)

N.J.

ART

Halloween Hayride

Take a hayride through 50-acre Franconia Sculpture Park and witness large-scale puppets interacting with the usual sculptural suspects through this event in collaboration with In the Heart of the Beast Mask and Puppet Theatre (HOBT) and Flying Foot Forum. There also will be pumpkin-carving, face-painting, performances and a Halloween candy scavenger hunt. HOBT even hosts a mask workshop. Say "boo!" or go home. (Sat., 1-6 p.m., free, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer, Minn., 651-257-6668 or franconia.org)

ALICIA ELER

Lamia Abukhadra

Minneapolis-born, Beirut-based Palestinian American artist Lamia Abukhadra's solo exhibition "The hammer seizes its actuality" explores power relations and perception in photos and videos of contemporary Palestine. The show title takes inspiration from a line in Nuar Alsadir's poetry book "Fourth Person Singular," referencing a Heideggerian concept that the hammer's true form is only revealed after it is broken. (Oct. 14-Nov. 12, opening reception Oct. 14, 7-10 p.m., Hair + Nails Gallery, 2222 ½ E. 35th St., Mpls., free. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Thu.-Sun. or by appt. 612-229-0585 or hairandnailsart.com)

A.E.

DANCE

'16 Feet Collaborative: Perceptions Noted'

The Tek Box, an intimate theater space operated by the Cowles Center in downtown Minneapolis, provides the setting for a slate of independent choreographers exploring themes like memory, devotion and desire. Among the artists are veterans of the Twin Cities dance community, such as former Ballet of the Dolls performers Alarica Hassett, Christine Maginnis and Julie Warder— each bringing their own choreography to the show. In total, 10 choreographers share their choreographic voices. Among them is Twin Cities mainstay Jim Lieberthal, 16 Feet Collaborative co-founder Gerry Girouard and Alys Ayumi Ogura, who has danced in previous 16 Feet collaborations, and now joins as a choreographer. (7:30 p.m Thu., Fri. and Sat., the Tek Box, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $20, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

FAMILY

Howl-O-Ween

Why should costumed child candy beggars have all the fun this Halloween season? Furry friends can put on their own comedic, cute or horrifying costumes for a stroll through the park. Best dressed wins a prize in the costume contest. Pooches with particular tastes can sniff out vendors with their owners that cater to the furry crowd. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat., free, Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park, discoverstlouispark.com)