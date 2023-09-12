MUSIC

Eric Clapton

The guitar god, 78, hasn't performed in the Twin Cities since 2009, with Steve Winwood, his mate from their Blind Faith days. In 2013, Clapton was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy, which causes tingling in his limbs. However, he has undertaken short tours since then nearly every other year, and he delivered his 20th solo album, "I Still Do," in 2016 (with a Christmas album arriving two years later). His most recent recordings have been anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown singles, "Stand and Deliver" (with Van Morrison) and "This Has Gotta Stop." Clapton was sidelined with COVID-19 in 2022. This fall, the only three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (Yardbirds, Cream, solo) is doing a brief five-city tour that coincides with his seventh all-star Crossroads Guitar Festival set for Sept. 23-24 in Los Angeles. Jimmie Vaughan opens. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $46 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

50 Cent

Between his hit Starz TV show "Power" and his champagne, cognac and clothing lines, the New York rapper doubly known as Curtis Jackson can't be blamed for calling it a wrap on his touring career. The Dr. Dre and Eminem protégé hit it big 20 years ago with his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and its hit single "In Da Club," an anniversary he's celebrating in conjunction with the farewell atmosphere on his so-called Final Lap Tour. His ever-riotous peer and pal Busta Rhymes helps guarantee a good time as an opener alongside 50's "Birthday Sex" collaborator Jeremih. (7 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $45-$400, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Parliament Funkadelic

This should really be billed as George Clinton's farewell tour. At 82, the legendary funk innovator will tear the roof off the sucker on one last go-around. In the '70s and '80s, he landed the Mothership and taught the world how to funk with "Atomic Dog," "Get Off Your Ass and Jam," "One Nation Under a Groove" and other jams. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer produced the Red Hot Chili Peppers, did a dance with Prince on Paisley Park Records (and appeared in the Purple One's film "Graffiti Bridge"), saw his music sampled by numerous rappers and collaborated with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Kendrick Lamar. Joining P-Funk for this tour is revered New Orleans bassist George Porter Jr. of the Meters. (7 p.m. Sat., Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Bully

Four albums into an eight-year recording career, Twin Cities native Alicia Bognanno has established herself as one of rock's most consistent and thrilling bandleaders of the modern era. The Rosemount native and her Nashville-based quartet kicked it up another notch on this year's loud and harrowing Sub Pop release, "Lucky for You," featuring classic, sometimes topical Nirvana/Breeders-style fuzz-rock and a bona-fide pop gem in "Lose You." Bognanno's headlining debut in her hometown Mainroom features Kentucky trio Wombo opening. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

C.R.

Yard Act

Sounding like a cross between LCD Soundsystem and the Fall, with crescendoing disco-funk grooves and a punk-rock snarl, this young quartet from Leeds, England, is the must-see newcomer of the season for record-store clerks and indie-rock music heads. It's making an overdue Twin Cities debut behind last year's Mercury Prize-nominated debut LP, "The Overload," with a killer new single adding buzz, "The Trench Coat Museum." (8 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$40, axs.com)

C.R.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

After a summer off, the SPCO reunites to open its season — sort of. In the adventurously fun spirit of conductor and artistic partner Richard Egarr, the orchestra will go all antiphonal within the Ordway Concert Hall, splitting into groups to serenade the audience in a kind of classical "Sensurround." After works from the Renaissance (Andrea Gabrieli), baroque era (Antonio Vivaldi) and a 20th-century take on baroque by Michael Tippett, the musicians will gather onstage for Beethoven's Second Symphony. And in case you're not up for late nights: SPCO evening concerts will start at 7 p.m. this season. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 345 Washington St., St. Paul. Free-$55, 651-291-1144, thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Pipedreams' 40th Anniversary

Back in 1982, Minnesota Public Radio host Michael Barone convinced his bosses that there was an audience for a show full of organ music. Now the weekly American Public Media program featuring music for "the king of instruments" can be heard in 33 states. To celebrate 40 years, a free concert of organ music will be presented with an orchestra led by William Eddins and the keys, pedals and stops commandeered by Aaron David Miller, Brenda Sevcik, Stephen Self and Barone himself. (2 p.m. Sun., Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills. Free, but reservations required. mprevents.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Table'

Producer Sod House Theater collaborates with a battery of Minnesota chefs for this super-cool show by Sarah Agnew in which an all-female catering company sings, dances and, yes, serves up a multicourse meal of locally grown ingredients with a side of homegrown theatrical shenanigans. Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas from Krewe provide the food for the Saturday show at the Harvest Star Market in Spicer, Minn., which kicks off the nine-stop, multistate tour. "Table" also will play Stillwater Township Farm, Artspace Lofts in Hastings and the Crookston Eagles Club, among others. Eric Jensen composed the music. (Sept. 16-Oct. 1, various times & venues. $40-$80. 612-414-2032, sodhousetheater.org.)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Cookin''

The Children's Theatre Company opens its season with a tour production that's been a must-see in Korea since its 1997 premiere. "Nanta," or "Cookin'" in English, is creator Seung-Whan Song's mostly wordless work where audiences clap and stomp along as four chefs comically compete in a kitchen to a score of traditional Korean drumming. Veggies fly, pots are banged and knives are thrown in this entertaining show that played a limited Broadway run last year. (Sept. 12-Oct. 22: 7 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. CTC, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$72. 612-874-0400, childrenstheatre.org/cookin)

R.P.

DANCE

'Desde Aqui'

Schedule some contemporary dance into your plans for celebrating the Mexican Independence Day by visiting Red Eye Theater for José A. Luis' latest work. An expressive dancer full of nuance, Luis meditates on identity, roots and memory in "Desde Aqui" that is in dialogue with his own family and the broader community. The piece, whose meaning translates to "from here," features Luis performing with Lizzette Chapa and Margaret Ogas. Before the dance, the audience can observe a conversation between Luis and visual artist Maria del Mar Villalvazo Mendoza, whose work will be on view. Visual artist Alondra M. Garza is also part of the project. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., $20 suggested donation, jose.dance/desdeaqui)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

'Chronicles of the Chronic'

Take a trip to the Rochester Art Center for this group exhibition that explores and celebrates artists who live with chronic illness. In considering the ways that those living with chronic conditions are forced to navigate the problematic health care system, the exhibition seeks to promote an intersectional approach to care and healing, offering narratives of disabled, queer, immigrant and other underrepresented communities. Curated by Zoe Cinel, 12 artworks by regional, national and international artists will be on display at the show. (Ends April 3, 2024. 30 Civic Center Drive SE., Rochester, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sun., $5, free for 21 and under. 507-722-2552, rochesterartcenter.org)

ALICIA ELER

Arb Glass Pumpkin Patch

With Halloween not that far away, get a head start on the scariest season at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's third annual sale of 5,000-odd handblown glass pumpkins and garden art. If you prefer to just come and look at the pumpkins and take in nature, that's also frightfully fine. Visitors will also have access to the arboretum, where there will be fall colors galore. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Snyder Building, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. 612-625-9865. $15, free for 15 and younger. arb.umn.edu)

A.E.

FAMILY

Crypticon Minneapolis

This annual convention celebrating horror in pop culture has enough to provide chills for all ages, including a visit from James Jude Courtney, one of actors who played Michael Myers in the "Halloween" movies. But the most alluring guests are the ones best known for playing more cuddly characters. Dee Wallace, the mom in "E.T." and Zach Galligan, the plucky hero in "Gremlins," will both be on hand to sign autographs and pose for pictures. The three-day fest will also include screenings of new films from directorsl hoping to become the next Wes Craven. (4:30-10 p.m. Fri., 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun, Crown Plaza West Hotel & Conference Center, 3131 Campus Dr., Plymouth. $20-$40. crypticonminneapolis.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

Blaine World Fest

Explore all seven continents in one single day at this cultural event. Taste foods from Mr. Taco, Thai Daily Food and Jamo's New Zealand Pie Co. and soak in the music and movements of Blue Lotus Dancers, Duniya Drum & Dance, Elohuayotl Mitotiani and others. (1-4 p.m. Sat., Tom Ryan Park, 10802 Town Square Drive NE., Blaine. blainemn.gov)