MUSIC

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

Richie can't slow down. Since the former Commodores frontman charmed a Minnesota State Fair audience with his high-energy antics in 2019, he has received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and the Icon Award from the American Music Awards, earned induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and performed at the coronation concert for England's King Charles. He also continues as a judge on "American Idol." Richie will be in good company on the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with fellow Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire, who bring their jazzy, horn-inflected soul with heyday members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $37-$640, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Paramore

After a five-year hiatus, Hayley Williams and her Tennessee-reared pop-punk band are back and putting on bigger shows than ever. Their arena-headlining tour for the new album, "This Is Why," has been earning widespread raves, including from the Washington Post, which called the impactful frontwoman "a generational talent." Adding buzz to the tour is the addition of Los Angeles teen-punk band the Linda Lindas, who went viral in 2021 with their library-filmed video for "Racist, Sexist Boy." Poppy British rock band Foals plays in the middle slot. (7 p.m. Wed., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $36-$152, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Bon Iver

After performing with a stripped-down lineup at Bayfront Park in 2021 for the Water Is Life Festival, Wisconsin indie-rock hermit Justin Vernon and the full version of his ethereal North Country band are returning to Duluth's scenic harborside amphitheater as part of a Midwest tour also featuring dates in Des Moines and Madison, Wis. Vernon and the crew haven't issued an album since 2019's "I,I," but they've been steadily performing all along, with European dates and a Pitchfork Music Fest set that featured 20-plus highlights from all their albums going back to 2007's cabin-made breakthrough "For Emma, Forever Ago." Poliça opens. (6:30 p.m. Wed., Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, $65-$85, axs.com)

C.R.

Suki Waterhouse

Already a rising musician with a Sub Pop record label deal and cool friends like tourmate Father John Misty and her ex-Wisconsinite producer Brad Cook, this British singer/songwriter and onetime model crossed over to the mainstream playing Karen the keyboardist on this year's hit Amazon TV series "Daisy Jones & the Six," about a fictitious band. Her real-life musical know-how was partly why she got the on-screen gig, and she's back on stage showing off the Siouxsie-style dour goth-pop from last year's debut album, "I Can't Let Go." (8:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$25, axs.com)

C.R.

Oratorio Society of Minnesota

Since Minnesota-based composer Jocelyn Hagen found a new audience with Minnesota Opera's premiere of "The Song Poet" this spring, it's a good time to revisit one of her finest creations, "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci." This 2019 "multimedia symphony" for choir and orchestra brings da Vinci's drawings, designs and text to life via video projections synced to the music. In August, conductor Matthew Mehaffey and some of the singers will join members of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh to perform the work at two festivals in Croatia. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls., $15-$30, oratorio.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Vox Nova Chorale

After leading the Summer Singers for several years, conductor Vicki Peters founded Vox Nova Chorale, which links talented college-age vocalists with composers, conductors and professional singers in the summer for workshops and concerts. The Chorale is up and running again for the first time since the pandemic hit and will perform two concerts full of contemporary choral music, called "The Music of Living." (7:30 p.m. Sat., Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul, 3 p.m. Sun., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls., free, voxnovachorale.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Jagged Little Pill'

Alanis Morissette's 1995 alt-rock album "Jagged Little Pill," which sold over 33 million copies and won five Grammys, catapulted her to global superstardom. The moody record also inspired Diablo Cody's musical of the same name, which uses Morissette's songs to show a world of social issues, including sexual assault, addiction and gender identity struggles, under a family's pretty postcard veneer. The musical premiered at Harvard University's American Repertory Theater in 2018 before opening on Broadway the following year. Morissette wrote two new songs for the show, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus. The touring Broadway version lands Tuesday in Minneapolis. (Aug. 8-13, 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 & 8 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$139. hennepintheatretrust.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'In this Moment ... Now'

Illusion Theater has programmed a series of summer concerts under a big tent at Richfield's Lyndale Gardens. The shows feature theater and other talent and are free. Bring a chair and your favorite eats. For this installment, actor-singers T. Mychael Rambo and Aimee K. Bryant join accompanist Ryan Bynum for a celebration of Black music. (7 p.m. Wed., Amphitheater at Lyndale Gardens, 6400 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield. illusiontheater.org)

R.P.

ART

'Inde Wiisagendam (My Heart Hurts)'

Artist Laura Youngbird (Minnesota Chippewa, Grand Portage Band) uses the image of a dress as a metaphor for topics related to Indigenous histories. In her prints, many of them monotypes, the assimilationist dress references the U.S. government's assimilationist boarding schools. In her series "Blood Memory," the dress relates to identity and ancestry. Her mother taught her to sew, and the dress itself connects her, her grandmother, mother and sisters. Red also references the ongoing awareness of the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. (Ends Sept. 9. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. Free. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat., allmyrelationsarts.com or 612-235-4970)

ALICIA ELER

Two Art Fairs, One Weekend

The Uptown Art Fair, the Twin Cities' biggest outdoor art festival, happens this weekend at the same time as the Powderhorn Art Fair in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn Park. These two fairs signify the summer starting to wind down, and both are worth checking out. Uptown is in its 59th year, with more than 300 artists from 32 states (about half are based in Minnesota), 25 food vendors and even a youth art fair. The Powderhorn Art Fair, now in its 32nd year, offers a more relaxing atmosphere at the park, with 150 artists and many food vendors. (Uptown: 1-7 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Hennepin Av. S. and the Mall in Uptown Mpls., free, uptownminneapolis.com; Powderhorn, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., 3400 15th Av. S., Mpls., free, powderhornartfair.com)

A.E.

DANCE

'Reflections'

A tamburica is a kind of long-necked lute used in central and Eastern European folk music. In the early 1930s, psychology professor A. Lester Pierce, who was a fan of Balkan music, brought together a trio of tamburica players, arranging for each of the musicians to receive scholarships for their part in the group. Now an independent organization based in Pittsburgh, the Tamburitzans, still give scholarships for the young performers in the touring show, which features folk dance and music from Bulgaria, Ukraine, Germany, Croatia and Serbia, as well as from the Jewish tradition. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Northrop auditorium, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $35, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Crayfest 2023

Smack Shack's gluttonous feast of crustaceans is back with its adults-only block party. Gorge yourself on an all-you-can-eat crayfish boil, local beers and hurricanes. Allergic to shellfish? No worries, there are burgers and brats on deck, as well. Because guests will be stuffed, especially those who compete in the crayfish eating competition, bands the Vibe, Steeling Dan and Viva Knievel provide dancing tunes to work off the calories. (Noon-7 p.m. Sat., 603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., $60-$95, eventbrite.com)