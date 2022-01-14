A late-night collision on a highway north of Hudson, Wis., left one driver dead and the other jailed on suspicion of being intoxicated, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:15 a.m. Thursday on Hwy. 35 in St. Joseph Township, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver who died was identified as Bridget Lipinski Clifton, 34, of nearby Houlton.

Jailed on suspicion of intoxicated use of a vehicle was Benjamin D. Blietz, 39, of Hudson, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Blietz, who was not injured, has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The Sheriff's Office said Blietz was driving his pickup south on the highway and collided with Clifton's northbound minivan.