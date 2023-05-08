A two-vehicle crash in Moorhead has claimed the life of a onetime standout high school athlete from western Minnesota who was making a name for herself as a mixed martial arts attraction.

The collision occurred late Sunday morning along eastbound Interstate 94 on the Red River Bridge, the State Patrol said. As of Monday morning, the patrol has yet to explain the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Shalie Lipp, 21, who excelled as a versatile track and field athlete at Perham High School, was in one of the two vehicles as a passenger and died from her injuries, the patrol said.

Lipp, who trained out of the Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo, was scheduled for an amateur fight on May 20 on the "No Mercy 11" MMA card at the Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Jeremy Bjornberg, who represents the promoters of "No Mercy," said, "I was also a good friend of Shalie. ... She was the definition of someone who lit up a room with excitement, talent and charisma."

Bjornber said Lipp "had an amazing work ethic she had only been back a few days from a month of training in Thailand. ... At 19 years old, she started fighting the top fighters in the Midwest. ... She was someone everyone knew was going to go somewhere and end up in the UFC."

Driving the car Lipp was riding in was academy coach Joseph Trottier. The 35-year-old Trottier, of West Fargo, was not hurt, the patrol said.

The other vehicle involved was an SUV being driven by Michael J. Duea, 63, of Savage, according to the patrol. He was not hurt, nor were his two passengers: Kymberli A. Duea, 58, also of Savage, and, Steven V. Duea, 66, of Otsego.