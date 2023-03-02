Twin Cities audiences got a stark reminder Thursday that COVID continues to ravage the American theater.

Both the matinee and evening performances of the touring Broadway show "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Orpheum Theatre were canceled after multiple cast members fell ill.

"There are not a sufficient amount of cast members who are well enough to perform," the Hennepin Theatre Trust, which presents touring Broadway in Minneapolis, said in a statement.

The theater did go through with Wednesday's opening night performance, with at least one actor performing in a mask, which theater officials described "as a matter of self-care...in an effort to keep themselves and their fellow company members safe and healthy."

"A cast change under normal circumstances causes a ripple effect," said Dale Stark, spokesperson for the trust. "Multiply that by a number of people out with sickness and the ripple becomes a wave."

At the Wednesday performance, understudies filled many of the principal and supporting roles, including Tina, both as a youth and as an adult. Garrett Turner, who plays Ike Turner in the production, was one of the few principals billed in the show who was still performing.

Ann Nesby, the Grammy winner and former lead singer of the Sounds of Blackness, did not perform Wednesday because of non-COVID reasons but is expected to be back onstage at the Orpheum by Saturday.

Stark likened the situation with "Tina" to last year's tour stop of "Come From Away" at the Orpheum when COVID felled many of the advertised performers. Those roles were filled after understudies and actors who had played in the show either on Broadway, other U.S. cities and Canada were flown to Minneapolis.

Stark said that the same dynamics are in play for "Tina", too, with understudies and show alumni being flown in from elsewhere.

Naomi Rodgers, who was to play Tina in Minneapolis, has taken a leave of absence from the tour, according to Stark. Twin Cities audiences will continue to see Parris Lewis, who came in for the title role Wednesday. She will alternate with Zurin Villanueva and Ari Groover as Tina.

"As they say, the show must go on…and the company of 'Tina' celebrates the understudies, swings and covers who have helped the show keep going under so many situations and circumstances," the trust said.

Patrons holding tickets to affected performances can talk with representatives about exchanges or refunds at points of purchase, Stark said.