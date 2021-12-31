The curtain has come down on "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" sooner than expected.

The Ordway Center in St. Paul had to cancel the remaining three shows scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of "positive cases of COVID-19 within the show's touring company."

President and CEO Chris Harrington said the Ordway decided to cancel the performances out of abundance of caution.

"The safety of the cast, stagehands, ushers and other employees, and the well-being of our patrons are our top priority," he said. "It was an unfortunate decision but the right one to make."

Harrington said more than one person tested positive for COVID but did not specify the number.

It would have been the late singer's 73rd birthday on Friday, and Harrington had planned to recognize it at the start of the performance.

"I was looking forward to acknowledging this and honoring her music and incredible legacy in my curtain speech this evening," he said.

The jukebox musical about the Queen of Disco had opened on Tuesday and only three performances had been held before the cancellation. Patrons with tickets for the canceled shows could request a refund or receive credits for a future show by contacting the Ordway ticket office at 651-224-4222.