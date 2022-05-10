A Hennepin County judge has ordered two brothers who co-own the Koch Trucking companies to pay a third brother $70.5 million in buyout costs and damages, ending a five-year, public fight over the matter.

The case centers around the 46-year-old Golden Valley-based hardware supply firm Koch Cos. and its larger sister firm, the 43-year-old Stan Koch & Sons Trucking (SKT), which is one of the largest, privately held trucking companies in the country.

District Court Judge Laurie Miller ruled Friday that brothers Randy G. Koch and Dave H. Koch must pay their brother, James, $58.5 million for his ownership stake in the two companies.

They also must pay their brother $12 million in damages for breach of duty, unfair dealing and breach of contract after the two failed to stick to a settlement agreement reached in 2006, following the last time James Koch sued them.

The damages, originally determined by a jury in July 2021, were upheld in the ruling last week by Miller, who declined to award James Koch additional sums sought on allegations that his brothers further schemed against him by breaching their fiduciary duties as officers of Koch Industries and Koch trucking.

The three brothers each own roughly one-third of the two firms.

In the dispute, James Koch had argued that his brothers tried to withhold bonuses, withhold information and dissolve his ownership stake in the businesses.

Dave and Randy Koch argued that they had not withheld documents from their brother and that James was removed from the day-to-day running of the companies and therefore was remiss in interpreting how select tax, insurance and board meetings had been handled.

The parties agreed months ago to a buyout that would sever James Koch from ownership, but the amount required the intervention of the court.

The court-ordered judgment will be paid out in two parts.

While Miller ruled against several of James Koch's claims, she ordered that his brothers pay his attorney fees and set about the contentious task of determining just how much the trucking and supply businesses were really worth.

Miller ultimately ruled that James Koch's business valuation expert Robert Strachota provided "more reasonable and reliable" estimates than those given by his brothers' defense expert, Ginger Knutsen.

Miller used Strachota's figures, valuing the trucking firm at $160 million and Koch Cos. at $30 million as of May 2017 (the date closest to when James Koch sued his brothers for a second time).

The final valuation was far more than the $107 million and $21 million estimates put forth by Knutsen.

Per the new court order, James will receive $48.5 million for his stake in the trucking company and $10 million for his share of Koch Cos.

James Koch will receive 10% of the payments upfront and the rest, plus interest, over 12 years.

Defense attorneys declined to comment Tuesday but had argued in court that Randy and Dave Koch should not be required to post a bond to guarantee their future payments. The judge agreed.

Still, attorney Richard Ostlund, who represented James Koch during the five year dispute, said in an interview Tuesday: "This is a victory for all who believe in principles of basic fairness. We are grateful for the service of the jury and judge."