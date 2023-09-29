Morgan Wallen's so-called One Night at a Time Tour has already turned into a two-night affair at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As has become a common tactic by tour promoter Live Nation — see also: the Eagles' and Noah Kahan's upcoming two-night stands at Xcel Center — the company has announced additional nights on the country singer's tour because of "overwhelming fan demand" even before tickets to the original dates have gone on sale to the general public. And here comes a second write-up for the concerts in the local press as a result.

In the case of Wallen's Minneapolis stop, they announced his June 20 date at U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday, and then confirmed Friday he also will perform there on June 21.

Ticket sales for the June 20 show (a Thursday night) start Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Then tickets for the June 21 concert (a Friday) go on sale Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m.

Fans are being asked by the Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster to offer up their phone numbers and personal info for "pre-registration" in the meantime. Live Nation did not offer up ticket prices ahead of time to fans in either of its announcements.

The same openers are listed for the June 21 concert in Minneapolis as were for June 20: Bailey Zimmerman, Bryan Martin and Nate Smith.

As per the first write-up on next year's tour, Wallen is returning to U.S. Bank Stadium after opening for Eric Church there in 2022 on his way back from a short-lived career halt over his repeated use of the N-word in a tirade caught on tape. He headlined We Fest in the interim this past summer and has racked up nominations for entertainer of the year and numerous other trophies at next month's CMA Awards. In Nashville, he's now lined up to play the Titans' football stadium three nights in a row.