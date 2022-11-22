ROCHESTER – If the community here wants a $205 million local sales tax extension, then city leaders need to better define how part of that money would be spent on a new recreation center.

That was the message several Rochester City Council members and Mayor Kim Norton gave Monday while the council reviewed legislative priorities for 2023.

Rochester officials are planning to renew their push at the Minnesota Legislature to continue a .5% sales tax the city has had in place since 1983. The city needs legislative approval to raise the $205 million over 16½ years to improve streets, water quality and housing stock, and build a $65 million recreation center.

Yet several council members and Mayor Kim Norton say there's still too much confusion surrounding a proposed recreation center. The city announced initial plans for the complex earlier this year, but work hasn't progressed beyond initial ideas and concepts.

The council in April voted down a $60,000 proposal to hire LSE Architects out of Minneapolis to help shape recreation center goals, citing concerns the city could waste money on a project that hadn't yet received legislative approval.

Norton said she was concerned over whether city residents would support the project even as community groups get excited over its possibilities. She said she's heard from several soccer groups who think the new recreation center would serve their need.

"There's a lot of confusion about which organizations are going to get access," she said. "I don't want us to build up a false hope without defining who's going to have access to this and have people disappointed after the fact."

While Norton said she had qualms over the project's perception – the largest amount of sales tax extension funding would go toward the recreation center over streets, housing and water infrastructure – Council member Nick Campion pointed out the project addresses space issues for numerous community sports.

City officials envision tournament-style pickleball courts and synthetic fields for soccer and lacrosse among other recreation center features which could be used throughout southeast Minnesota.

"We need the capacity, and this solves an important economic objective for the region," he said.

Rochester's current sales tax is set to expire in 2024. The city hoped its proposal would be part of a tax bill this year, but lawmakers ended the 2022 legislative session without passing one. That left Rochester, 14 other cities and two counties with similar tax requests in limbo.

City officials are also seeking bonding dollars for infrastructure projects this year.

Rochester hopes to get $1.9 in state funding to cover half the costs for a trail network connecting the area to Gamehaven Regional Park, as well as $4 million to pay for half of a regional park-and-ride complex near 125 LIVE on N. Broadway Ave. that would bring at least 200 stalls and provide more parking outside of the downtown area.

City officials plan to ask for funding for a new parks and forestry operations building, but they haven't finalized the project's costs. The city also wants lawmakers to extend a 2020 bonding request for $11.4 million in Rochester International Airport upgrades through 2027. The extension wouldn't give the city more money but would allow more time for city officials to spend approved funds.