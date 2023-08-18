Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Bill Steiner has been named as Coon Rapids' new police chief.

A 26-year veteran of the department, Steiner had been serving as acting chief since John Stahnke left the job May 1.

"We appreciate the many contributions Chief Steiner has already made within the department, and are confident he will continue to lead Coon Rapids Police with professionalism, compassion and trust," City Manager Matt Stemwedel said. "Chief Steiner is committed to serving the community and upholding the department's strong relationship with residents and businesses throughout the city."

Steiner joined the department in 1997 and worked in narcotics, as a detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant and patrol captain. Most recently, he served as captain of the investigations division.

Steiner holds a law enforcement degree from Minnesota State University-Mankato and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

"It is an honor to have this opportunity to lead my hometown police department," Steiner said. "All of the members of the Coon Rapids Police Department have a shared commitment to serving this community in a way that embodies our core values of trust, professionalism and compassion."