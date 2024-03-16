Look at the bright side: Construction season has arrived nearly two months early! In fact the only thing I'm tracking on Doppler is orange construction cones — which are currently airborne, with gusts to 35 mph. Be careful out there.

I say this with caution and trepidation: We may be heading into a more active pattern with a chance of mixed precipitation in the coming weeks — cooler air firmly in place.

A little slush is possible Thursday, then a cold rain Friday, and weather models bring a more significant stormy swirl of ice changing to rain a week from today. Daytime highs hold in the 30s Wednesday through Friday, then a few 40s next week. Not a warm front in sight looking out two-plus weeks. Payback for 70s in early March.

Keep in mind snow in March is different from in January. A sun angle equivalent to late September usually melts snow within two days. Yes, we will see more slush.

With a La Niña brewing, I'd bet a ketchup-stained Kirk Cousins Vikings jersey that next winter will be, um you know, wintry?