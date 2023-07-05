Nearly 50 residents of a federally subsidized apartment complex in Bemidji were given six days to find new housing after inspections found serious structural issues.

A city-issued evacuation order was given the Friday before the July 4th holiday weekend to 47 residents of the three-story Red Pine Estates. Many residents are disabled and elderly. All must be out by 4 p.m. Thursday.

A community-fueled effort to help residents move and find housing has run into obstacles at every turn: a lack of affordable housing nearby, waiting lists at regional assisted-living facilities, and city officials limiting how many people may move out simultaneously, fearing masses of people moving heavy boxes and furniture could stress the building past its breaking point.

An overflow crowd of angry residents packed a City Council meeting this week, complaining that long-overlooked problems shifted to a potentially catastrophic emergency.

However, more anger was directed at Twin Cities-based property manager the Schuett Cos., which Bemidji residents called a "slumlord," an "absentee landlord" and unresponsive to tenants.

"There's a whole bunch of people who don't know where they're going to sleep on Thursday," Kristen O'Leary, who helped organize volunteers for the evacuation, told the City Council. "What if it was your parents?"

Representatives from the Golden Valley-based company, whose website says it has helped seniors, individuals with disabilities and families find affordable housing for more than 40 years, declined an interview.

In a written statement, the company denied "unsupported accusations" of being slumlords, citing that senior leadership and other staff spent the holiday weekend helping residents navigate their next steps.

"The recent issues with the Red Pine Estates are unique," Peter Schuett, company vice president of operations, wrote in an email. "Our understanding is that the cause of concerns with the building's structural integrity arises out of concerns with several structural components that are located behind drywall, ceilings, and other visual barriers. Because of these visual barriers, we did not know these issues existed until very recently."

A statement from the city said two structural engineers indicated there was "no need for an immediate evacuation," and went on to say those who didn't need to be inside the building must stay out "due to concerns of added load to the structure." The company said it was "saddened by the city's decision" but understood the city wanted to err on the side of caution.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince declined requests for an interview. But City Council Member Audrey Thayer stated unequivocally in an interview, "The building will collapse."

Those who showed up at this week's council meeting cast doubt on the company's commitment to tenants. Several pointed to the building's condition, as well as how the company handled the evacuation, as reason for reforming rental ordinances in a region starved for affordable housing.

"People that are getting paid literally millions of dollars to provide housing for our most vulnerable are clearly not doing their job, and we're seemingly incapable of holding them to account," said Reed Olson, a local landlord. "This is a theme across our city. We need to build more housing, and we need to hold our landlords to account."

Red Pine Estates, on the west end of Bemidji halfway between Lake Bemidji and the regional airport, is the fourth subsidized housing property to be shut down in Bemidji in the past year, Olson said. Ten families were ordered to evacuate Ridgeway Court apartments, not far from Red Pine Estates, last spring because of unsafe living conditions, according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

Residents spoke of Red Pine Estates as deteriorating for years: plaster coming off walls, stains on carpets, uneven floors. Residents used ovens for heat last winter, Olson said.

One resident who has lived there eight years told the Star Tribune she'd stay with her son until securing a spot in an assisted-living facility.

"It's hard to know what to feel," said Marilyn Workman, 90. "I knew it needed work. One of my friend's apartments, it's been like that for years — the floor was spongy when she walked. She'd have her walker on one end of the kitchen, and if she didn't put her brake on it, it would roll to other side."

The evacuation comes five weeks after a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed, killing three and injuring others.

Fear of tragedy dictated the cautionary approach, said acting City Manager Michelle Miller.

"You see tragedies in other places that you want to avoid," Miller said. "Thankfully, we haven't had to deal with aftermath of a tragedy."