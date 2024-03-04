Richard Lewis, the comic who shared his neuroses on shows ranging from "Late Night With David Letterman" to "Curb Your Enthusiasm," was laid to rest last week in a private service at the Temple of Aaron cemetery in Roseville.

According to his death certificate, Lewis, 76, died Feb. 27 after suffering a heart attack. He also dealt with Parkinson's disease, which had forced him into semi-retirement last year.

Lewis, who earned the nickname "The Prince of Pain" with his unique brand of dark comedy, was raised in New Jersey and never lived in Minnesota. But his wife Joyce Lapinsky is a St. Paul native and attended the University of Minnesota.

Before working in Los Angeles and New York, Lapinsky worked with Lipps, Inc., the Minneapolis-based funk band responsible for the worldwide hit, "Funkytown." She is credited with contributing background vocals to the band's 1979 album, "Mouth to Mouth," which featured the breakout single. She would go on to hold executive creative positions in both music and comedy.

She helped produce HBO specials for both Robert Schimmel and Lewis, who she married in 2005. The couple had no children.

Before Lewis performed at a Temple of Aaron event in 2020, he told American Jewish World that his wife had informed him about his final resting place over breakfast.

"You're going to be next to me for the rest of eternity," he said she told him. "You're going to come to Temple of Aaron Cemetery."

Lewis told the Minneapolis-based paper that he originally thought it would be more fun to be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, alongside other celebrities. But his wife convinced him that he'd stand out more in a Roseville cemetery.

"Real diehard fans will have to find Temple of Aaron and put a rock by my stone," he said in the interview. "Am I depressing you too much with this?"

Lapinsky addressed fans on social media in a post Feb. 29.

"Thank you for your loving tributes," she wrote on X. "He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I." She encouraged mourners to donate to the Los Angeles-based charity comedygivesback.com or the charity of their choice.

Sunday's episode of "Curb" recognized Lewis with a tribute card at the top of the episode.







