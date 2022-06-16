COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Columbus Clippers scored a combined eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings, pulling away for a 10-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Thursday at Huntington Park.

Righthander Josh Winder, trying to work his way back to the Twins after going on the injured list May 21 because of some shoulder discomfort, made his second rehab appearance for the Saints. He started and pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking one. He threw 46 pitches, 29 for strikes.

Will Benson and Franmil Reyes each drove in three runs for the Clippers (37-26), who scored three runs in the seventh inning and five more in the eighth. The Saints (31-31) were limited to five hits in seven innings by Columbus starter Peyton Battenfield.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series Friday night.