After giving up an early goal, second-ranked St. Cloud State rallied to beat Bemidji State 4-1 on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for a split in their home-and-home series.

Mitchell Martan put the Beavers (3-2-1) ahead 1-0 on a power-play goal 2 minutes, 17 seconds into the game. Veeti Miettinen, with a man advantage, and Adam Ingram scored for the Huskies (7-1) in the second, and Jami Krannila, shorthanded, and Zach Okabe in the third.

Dominic Basse made 18 saves for the Huskies. Gavin Enright stopped 32 shots for the Beavers.

No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 20 Cornell 2: Dominic James scored twice as the host Bulldogs (4-4) built a 4-1 lead through two periods over the Big Red (0-2).

CCHA

St. Thomas 5, Ferris State 2: The visiting Tommies (2-6, 1-1 CCHA) scored three power-play goals and one shorthanded. Josh Eernisse and Grant Docter scored in the first period for St. Thomas, Mack Byers shorthanded in the second, and Ryan O'Neil and Byers again — at even strength — in the third. Aaron Trotter made 34 saves for the win.

No. 8 Minnesota State Mankato 4, Bowling Green 2: Sam Morton and Adam Eisele scored third-period goals to break a 2-all tie as the host Mavericks (5-3, 2-0) defeated the Falcons for the 11th time in a row. Keenan Rancier of MSU Mankato made nine saves.

Big Ten

Michigan State 1, No. 12 Notre Dame 1 (SO): Two hot goalies resulted in these teams tying. Dylan St. Cyr made 39 saves for the Spartans (4-3-1, 0-1-1 Big Ten), who won the shootout for an extra point in the conference standings. Ryan Bischel had 41 saves for the host Irish (4-2-1, 1-0-1). Jagger Joshua scored for Michigan State at 5:43 of the opening period, Nick Leivermann for Notre Dame at 15:25 of the second.

No. 16 Penn State 4, Wisconsin 0: Connor McMenamin scored the first goal and had two assists and Liam Souliere stopped 32 shots as the Nittany Lions (8-0, 2-0) beat the host Badgers (2-6, 0-4).