Clinical trial using epidural spinal cord stimulation.

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Crystal LaBo, has been in a wheelchair for 23 years. In March, she received an epidural spinal cord stimulation implant at Hennepin Healthcare as part of a clinical trial to investigate using epidural spinal cord stimulation to restore volitional movement in patients who have suffered paralysis after a spinal cord injury.