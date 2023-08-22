Introduction: Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson hasn't participated in contact drills with the Vikings in more than two weeks, and evidence is mounting that he is "holding in" — going through meetings and other less-strenuous parts of the preseason — while he awaits a new contract. Either that, or the ear infection he described last week is pretty nasty.

8:00: Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand for a look at Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle. His name surfaced Monday as someone USC was looking at for its AD vacancy, though later Monday USC made a different hire. The news offered a good moment to evaluate Coyle's tenure at Minnesota. Scoggins and Rand also talk Gophers football, with that season starting next week.

31:00: A wild NBA story.

