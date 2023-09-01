Caleb Williams, USC, QB

There is a reason(s) why college football hasn't had a back-to-back winner since Archie Griffin in 1974 and '75. Williams showed how special he is in winning this award last season. He will be the favorite again.

Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB

He will get overshadowed by Williams' hype, but Maye's production figures to rank among the best in FBS after he passed for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions last season.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington, QB

Did you know he led FBS in passing yards per game last season at 357.0 and was fourth in pass attempts (554)? He's also returning his top two receivers. The Huskies will have another high-scoring offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, WR

We interrupt this quarterback lovefest to mention the best wide receiver in the country. Harrison averaged a touchdown catch per game last season. C.J. Stroud is gone, but Harrison will still produce huge numbers.

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame, QB

The graduate transfer from Wake Forest already ranks in the top 20 in FBS history in career touchdown passes and career passing yards. He will have the Notre Dame brand and a big stage to showcase himself.