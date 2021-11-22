See more of the story

Twins 2022 payroll

(as of Monday)

Under contract

Josh Donaldson, 3B, $21 million

Miguel Sano, 1B, $9.25 million

Max Kepler, RF, $6.75 million

Jorge Polanco, 2B, $5.5 million

Kenta Maeda, P, $3 million

Randy Dobnak, P, $800,000

Jake Cave, OF, $800,000

Guaranteed money, $47.1 million

Arbitration eligible (estimates)

Byron Buxton, CF, $7.3 million

Taylor Rogers, P, $6.7 million

Tyler Duffey, P, $3.7 million

Mitch Garver, C, $3.1 million

Jharel Cotton, P, $1.2 million

Caleb Thielbar, P, $1.2 million

Danny Coulombe, P, $800,000

Juan Minaya, P, $1.1 million*

Luis Arraez, UT, $2 million*

Salaries through arbitration: $27.1 million

Total (16 players): $74.2 million

10 players at major league minimum:$5.75 million **

Total current payroll: $79,950,000

* — Minaya and Arraez don't have three years of service time required for salary arbitration, but may qualify as "super-twos," among the top 22% of players with more than two years but less than three and who are also allowed to file for arbitration. Minaya is likely to qualify, and Arraez might; if they do not, their salaries will be much closer to the MLB minimum.

** — Next season's minimum salary is being negotiated in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Estimate of $575,000 per player, an increase over the 2021 minimum of $570,500, is included in these projections.

Arbitration estimates are courtesy of mlbtraderumors.com, which uses an algorithm of past salaries to determine potential range of arbitration awards.

Heading into next season, Twins could have $50 million to spend

Pitching and shortstop are areas of immediate need, and the team expects to spend up to last year's payroll of about $125 million.