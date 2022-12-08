With illicit drugs and a loaded gun with him, a newly released prison inmate with a lengthy criminal history crashed an SUV into a car in St. Paul while fleeing police and left a teenage girl in the other vehicle unable to walk weeks later, according to charges.

Ryan J. Amabile, 33, of St. Paul was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular operation, two felony drug possession counts, illegal weapons possession and fleeing police in connection with the incident on Nov. 25 that started in Woodbury and culminated in the collision in St. Paul.

Amabile remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him or show a date for when he is next due in court.

At the time of the crash, Amabile did not have a valid Minnesota driver's license, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

According to the charges:

Police in Woodbury spotted an SUV that had eluded the State Patrol the previous evening. The SUV headed west on Interstate 94 at speeds between 90 and 105 miles per hour as police pursued with lights and sirens activated.

The SUV exited at White Bear Avenue in St. Paul and briefly traveled in the wrong lane, prompting Woodbury police to abandon the pursuit.

Amabile soon crashed his vehicle into a car at White Bear and Minnehaha avenues. One of two young teenagers being driven to play soccer at an indoor facility suffered numerous major injuries and "will have to learn to walk again," the charges read.

The other young teen in the car suffered a broken leg and a facial fracture.

Amabile ran from the SUV holding a handgun. Officers used nonlethal ammunition to knock the gun from his hand, and he was quickly arrested.

A police search of the SUV turned up a handgun magazine with 10 rounds, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and nearly three-fourths of a pound of methamphetamine.

The criminal complaint notes that Amabile was released from prison on Oct. 10 after about 2½ years for a series of crimes on Sept. 25, 2019, that started with him fleeing Albert Lea police who suspected he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and an attempted carjacking just across the border in Iowa.

Since 2010, Amabile has accumulated convictions for 14 felonies along with a dozen or so other offenses in Minnesota. His convictions include: three for fleeing law enforcement, six for driving without a license, two for drunken driving, three for credit card fraud, five for theft and three for various types of assault.